Trial goes to the jury in fatal 2018 shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Attorneys for Raymond Birden Jr. said police ignored other suspects and instead focused on their client after Shavondes Martin was found dead in an alley in 2018.

Birden, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in Martin’s death, and the defense outlined its case during closing arguments on Monday.

“Mr. Birden didn’t kill anyone. He didn’t help anyone kill anyone,” defense attorney Steven Drahozal told the jury.

He said investigators didn’t find anything at the scene of the shooting to link Birden to the crime.

The defense said some of the state’s witnesses --- including those who last saw Martin alive --- could be considered suspects, and Drahozal said those who knew Martin has also suggested other possible suspects, leads that police didn’t track down.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said investigators were following the evidence, which led them to Birden.

Martin had been charged with and then acquitted of killing Birden’s brother, 21-year-old Otavious Brown, in a 2016 shooting. Friends of Shavondes Martin testified that his cousin, Danaesha Martin, had picked him up at an apartment building the night he died.