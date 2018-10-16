Try 1 month for 99¢
Ackley couple asks for separate trials in child confinement case

ACKLEY – Trial has been delayed until next year for an Ackley man accused of locking his son in a basement enclosure.

Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, and on Monday, his trial was postponed until Jan. 7 at the Dickinson County Courthouse in Storm Lake. The delay was requested by the defense to allow more time to prepare.

Shadlow’s fiancé, Traci Lynn Tyler, 39, is also charged, and her trial is currently set for Nov. 5.

Authorities said the two made Shadlow’s then 8 year-old son sleep in a locked pen under the basement steps as punishment in 2017.

Prosecutors are asking the court to allow the child to testify via closed circuit television during the trials.

“The minor victim in this case needs the protections provided under Iowa Code Section … to protect the minor victim from trauma caused by testifying in the physical presence of the defendant where it would impair the minor’s ability to communicate,” Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer said in a written motion.

Iowa law allows for such testimony in cases involving children and people with intellectual disabilities.

Shadlow’s defense attorney is resisting the request to use closed-circuit testimony, arguing there is no proof that testifying in a courtroom would cause trauma to the child. The defense also said the practice would violate Shadlow’s right to confront his accuser.

