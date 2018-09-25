WATERLOO — Trial for a Waterloo couple charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl in 2015 has been postponed again.
Chad Allen Little, 34, and Kristi Amber Buss, 33, had been scheduled to go on trial for child endangerment charges Oct. 16. Little also is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
During a Monday pretrial conference for Little, Judge Joel Dalrymple said an undisclosed medical issue likely means the Buss’ defense won’t be ready for trial in October, and a new defense attorney needed to be appointed.
“Buss is going to require representation, and her current attorney is unable to do so,” Dalrymple said.
Prosecutor Brad Walz and Little’s attorney, Thomas Gual, talked about the possibility of postponing trial until December or early January. A new trial date hasn’t been set.
Trial is expected to last about two weeks.
Also pending before the court is a motion to try Buss and Little separately.
Buss’ daughter, Gracie Buss, was found unconscious at the Downing Court apartment where she lived in May 2015, and she died days later. Doctors said she had suffered blunt injuries to her head.
Little and Kristi Buss were arrested in September 2016.
