Trial begins in fatal opioid overdose in Waterloo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Westendorf said authorities believe Sharkey relapsed in his newfound freedom and made a call to get drugs.

Surveillance camera footage shows Sallay’s vehicle driving towards Sharkey’s home on the way to make the heroin transaction, and then a few minutes later driving back, Westendorf said.

The girlfriend told jurors she had heard Sharkey leave for the store and then return with someone. She remained in the bedroom but could hear a male voice from the living room. She said she couldn’t identify the voice or the car that had parked in front of the house.

Sallay admitted to police that he went to the home that day, but he claimed it was to look at a car, Westendorf said.

The following day before the police arrived, the girlfriend admitted, she cleaned up, tossing a dinner plate that appeared to have drug residue and wiping drug-related messages from Sharkey’s phone. She said she didn’t want him to get in trouble, and she was on probation at the time.

Deputy Medical Examiner Jonathan Thompson said toxicology tests on Sharkey’s blood and urine found traces of meth as well as potentially deadly levels of heroin and fentanyl.