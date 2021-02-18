Trial begins in fatal opioid overdose in Waterloo

WATERLOO – At first glimpse, Adam Sharkey’s girlfriend thought he was asleep on the couch as she left his Courtland Street home on the day after Valentine’s Day 2017.
It wasn’t until later, when he didn’t answer his phone and his co-workers couldn’t reach him, that she feared something worse. She rushed to the house and found Sharkey still on the couch.
“He was in the same position,” the girlfriend told jurors. “I just immediately knew that he was gone.”
An autopsy determined Sharkey died of mixed drug toxicity — heroin, fentanyl and meth.
Prosecutors said Sharkey bought heroin hours before his death, and on Wednesday testimony started in the trial of the man accused of selling him the drug — 39-year-old Marcus Anthony Sallay.
Authorities said Sallay knew the risks associated with the drug.
“He knew … people were dying all over this country from fentanyl-tainted heroin,” said Assistant County Attorney Jeremy Westendorf.
Sallay is charged with involuntary manslaughter and several counts of delivery of heroin and fentanyl. He has pleaded not guilty.
Westendorf said Sharkey had just finished a prison sentence and days before his death finished out his time at the Waterloo Work Release facility, leaving clean and sober and with a construction job.
Westendorf said authorities believe Sharkey relapsed in his newfound freedom and made a call to get drugs.
Surveillance camera footage shows Sallay’s vehicle driving towards Sharkey’s home on the way to make the heroin transaction, and then a few minutes later driving back, Westendorf said.
The girlfriend told jurors she had heard Sharkey leave for the store and then return with someone. She remained in the bedroom but could hear a male voice from the living room. She said she couldn’t identify the voice or the car that had parked in front of the house.
Sallay admitted to police that he went to the home that day, but he claimed it was to look at a car, Westendorf said.
The following day before the police arrived, the girlfriend admitted, she cleaned up, tossing a dinner plate that appeared to have drug residue and wiping drug-related messages from Sharkey’s phone. She said she didn’t want him to get in trouble, and she was on probation at the time.
Deputy Medical Examiner Jonathan Thompson said toxicology tests on Sharkey’s blood and urine found traces of meth as well as potentially deadly levels of heroin and fentanyl.
A morphine byproduct of heroin was measured at 89 nanograms per milliliter, and fentanyl was 7.5 nanograms per milliliter.
“For somebody who hasn’t used recently, this would be a high level,” Thompson said. He said one of the high-risk times for opioid overdoses is when users resume taking the drug after a period of sobriety because they may not realize their tolerance has lowered and accidentally take too much.
During cross-examination by defense attorney Matthew Hoffey, Thompson noted Sharkey’s enlarged heart and methamphetamine were also a deadly combination.
Westendorf said after Sharkey’s death, Sallay continued to sell heroin laced with fentanyl. He said investigators with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Forced began working with a confidential informant who bought the drug from Sallay during controlled buys in February and March 2017.