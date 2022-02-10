Trial begins in fatal 2020 shooting

WATERLOO — A single gunshot wound to the chest killed Terrell Bernard Flowers, according to prosecutors.

The bullet came from only a few feet away as he stood inside a home at 323 Crescent Place on May 15, 2020.

Family members rushed him to the hospital, but it was too late, said Assistant Black Hawk County Heather Jackson.

“He died almost immediately, somewhere between that shot and Allen Hospital,” Jackson said Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court. She identified the person who fired that shot as Stephen Devon Phillips.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

The defense declined to outline its case with opening statements, but Jackson noted that Flowers had his own gun holstered on his hip when he was shot, suggesting Phillips may argue self defense.

Jackson said Flowers and Phillips were friends, and they were visiting at Flowers’ brother’s home that day. An argument ensued concerning a mutual friend who had died, she said.

Phillips left upset and then texted threats, she said. A short time later, he returned to the Crescent Place home with a gun.

He talked his way into the house and then pointed the gun at Flowers, Jackson said.

“He shot him in the chest and took off running,” she said.

Phillips’ arrival and departure was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera, she said.

Police located Phillips later that night on Linwood Avenue and seized a gun. Jackson said ballistic tests show the weapon was the one that shot Flowers.

Testimony in the case is scheduled to begin Thursday.

