Trial begins in Elk Run Heights home invasion robbery

WATERLOO – An Elk Run Heights woman said she thought she was going to be shot and feared for the safety of her children when three masked men kicked open the door to her home dragged her out of bed.

The woman described how the intruders, at least one armed with a gun, shoved her two sons, ages 9 and 6, into her bedroom while her 3-year-old daughter screamed.

“They wanted guns and money,” the woman told the jury Wednesday as testimony started in the trial of Davon Marcell Oliver of Waterloo.

Oliver, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and conspiracy, and he has pleaded not guilty.

The robbers struck around 6 a.m. Feb. 23, just after the woman’s husband left their Marie Avenue home for an out-of-town construction job. They told her to open the husband’s gun safe and put a gun to the back of her head when he had trouble finding the keys.

One of the suspects told the crying, frightened children he was “tired of your sh*t.”

Once the safe was open, two of the suspects loaded up seven or eight weapons while the third robber kept an eye on the family. They took cell phones from the house and left.

The woman said she was able to call 911 with her Apple Watch, which the thieves had missed. Both of the sons had marks on their necks, and one had marks on his ribs from being shoved, she said.

Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said the heist was orchestrated by the husband’s brother, Daymion Eugene Ohrt, 20, of Waterloo, who wasn’t at the scene and is awaiting a separate trial.

Walz said police received a tip about the crime, and officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team staked out a Stardust Drive apartment in Waterloo, stopping one vehicle as it left and finding a gun.

When authorities executed a search warrant at the apartment, they found Oliver inside with most of the stolen guns, Walz said.

Officer Jeremy Furman with the Evansdale Police Department testified that Oliver admitted to police that he was involved in the robbery and had entered the Elk Run house.

Defense attorney John Standafer said there is no evidence to corroborate Oliver’s statements to police. He said the victim didn’t identify Oliver as one of the robbers, and there are no fingerprints, footprints or DNA to connect him to the crime scene.

Standafer said the state has one witness, a teen who was adjudicated in juvenile court in the robbery, who said Oliver was involved in the crime. Standafer said the witness is merely trying to throw Oliver under the bus and has credibility issues.

Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass is also charged in the case and is awaiting trial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.