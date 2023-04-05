WATERLOO — Relatives of a Waterloo woman who died with a sizeable estate are challenging a will that would award the bulk of the inheritance to Friendship Village.

Three family members of Gloria Mae Thomsen allege that her personal attorney pushed her to change her will while she was “frail and failing in health,” exerting undue influence when she was vulnerable.

Attorneys for the nonprofit Friendship Village Foundation, a Waterloo senior living center, said Thomsen carefully thought out her choices, and the will -- which could determine the disposition of some $3.2 million in assets -- is valid.

Now it’s up to a jury to decide the matter, and testimony in the case began Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Gloria Thomsen grew up in La Porte City and worked as a beautician for three decades. In 1950 she married Daryl Thomsen, a World War II Navy Air Corp radio operator who became a supervisor at John Deere Tractor Works Engineering Center.

They never had children, and their 2002 wills designated $10,000 be left to each Cedar Valley Hospice and Shriners Hospitals for Children, and established a $100,000 trust for the person who will care for her toy poodle, Tillie Lou.

The remaining assets were to be divided among five siblings and nephews and a niece.

Daryl Thomsen passed away in 2009.

In 2012, Gloria M. Thomsen filed an updated will. She designated five-figure checks to about a dozen relatives and close friends, and she named other charities --- Cedar Bend Humane Society, Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Central Rivers AEA Foundation and Shriners Hospitals -- as beneficiaries receiving $25,000 each.

There was also $400 a month set aside for the person to care for her poodle, Fannie Fedora.

What was left over was to go to the Friendship Village Foundation.

Timothy Hill, an attorney for the three relatives, argued that Gloria M. Thomsen had “little to no ties” with Friendship Village. She chose to live out her final days at La Porte City Specialty Care in the city where she grew up. She died in July 2020 at age 90.

One person who did have a connection to Friendship Village was Thomsen’s attorney, Eric Miller. Hill said Miller lived at Friendship Village, where he had a life estate, and his wife was on the foundation’s board. Miller didn’t disclose this connection to Gloria M. Thomsen, Hill said. He said Miller stood to benefit from the gift.

Miller died in October 2020, a few months after Gloria M. Thomsen. He is not a party in the estate trial.

Attorney Max Kirk, who is representing the Friendship Village Foundation, disputed that Gloria M. Thomsen had no ties to the living center. Her own mother lived for decades at Friendship Village, and she frequently went there for visits and outings, Kirk said.

“She knew the care she got at Friendship Village,” Kirk said.

When her mother died, memorials were directed to the senior living center.

The 2012 will was about two years in the making, Kirk said. He said Gloria M. Thomsen considered other charities -- even meeting with officials -- before settling on Friendship Village.

“This woman had a mind of her own -- independent thinking,” Kirk said. “She knew what she wanted to do, and she knew the amounts.”

Gloria M. Thomsen also had been found to have the capacity to make her own medical decisions around the time the will was filed, Kirk said.

Earlier court records show Miller didn’t represent Friendship Village, and his wife didn’t know about the gift to Friendship Village in the will.

