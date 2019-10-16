CEDAR RAPIDS — Prosecutors needed a cart to haul all the guns found in the Elma home Michael Duane Strain was living in in 2011.
“These guns were out in the open, unsecured,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Morfitt told jurors as Strain’s trial started Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
In addition to the 13 guns, authorities found about half a dozen other firearms in the home, but Strain isn’t charged in regards to them because they were locked in a display cabinet.
Strain also was found with 21 other guns when he was arrested in July on the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana. Those weapons are the subject of another case.
Morfitt said Strain is prohibited from possessing guns because of felony convictions for fleeing, explosives and weapons charges.
Strain, a 62-year-old former Minnesota resident who also lived in Lime Springs, Iowa, is acting as his own attorney. Following testimony Tuesday, he said “I go back to my papers,” and told the judge he felt his hands were tied, apparently in reference to sovereign citizen theories he wasn’t able to address during the evidence portion of the trial.
“All of the evidence can’t be brought forward,” Strain said. “Justice hasn’t been served.”
Judge C.J. Williams noted he already rejected Strain’s arguments that laws don’t apply to people who sever their ties with the United States.
In 2010, authorities began investigating Strain for firearm violations and found he had been to Hunters Paradise, an Elma gun shop, purchasing ammunition and accessories like revolver speed loaders and shotgun shell holders.
Receipts submitted showed he once bought five boxes — 250 rounds — of .357-caliber hollow point bullets.
The shop’s owner, Mike Lane, told jurors Strain came by once every few months in 2010 and 2011 and frequently asked if it was possible to buy guns without filling out ATF forms — mandatory questionnaires that would instantly kill a sale if Strain answered truthfully about his criminal past. Lane told him he couldn’t see guns without the forms.
“He liked single-action revolvers, cowboy type revolvers,” Lane said. He said Strain also asked if someone else could buy a gun for him, and again Lane told him that wasn’t possible.
Lane said in April 2011 Strain inquired about purchasing a refurbished Mosin Nagant, a Russian bolt-action military surplus rifle. When the owner told him he would need to fill out ATF paperwork, Strain left. Less than an hour later, Strain’s brother’s girlfriend showed up and bought the rifle.
Months later, in July 2011, ATF Senior Special Agent Tim Hunt went to talk to Strain at the Elma home where he lived with his brother. Hunt said Strain admitted there were guns in the house but claimed they were all locked up in safes with the only key in possession of his brother’s girlfriend.
Authorities learned otherwise when they executed a search warrant, finding guns and ammuntion in random locations. A shotgun without a barrel and a complete shotgun were propped against a wall, just beyond arms’ reach from the couch where Strain slept, Hunt said.
The Mosin Nagant rifle was found in a safe that had the keys dangling from the lock, Hunt said. There also were revolvers that matched the speed loaders Strain had bought and a pistol grip Mossberg shotgun with a barrel under 18 inches.
A grand jury indicted Strain in October 2011, but authorities weren’t able to locate him until July 2019 despite the fact he was placed on an ATF most-wanted list.
Jurors also heard from Steven Feuerstein, a Billings, Montana, police officer attached to an ATF task force that searched the ranch near Garryowen where Strain had been living for several years before his arrest.
In all, there were 21 guns — all loaded — on the Montana property and about 14,000 rounds of ammunition.
Closing arguments in Strain’s trial are scheduled for today.
