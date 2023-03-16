WATERLOO — A man could receive a sentence of up to five years in prison for allegedly hitting and injuring another man with a large wrench while they argued about parking in a local trailer park.

William Bruce McBride, 49, of Cedar Falls, was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a felony, in the case in which he pled not guilty and a jury heard opening arguments, testimony and evidence Wednesday at the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

The dispute occurred on March 20, 2020 at about 5:13 p.m. when McBride allegedly parked his Jeep behind the vehicle of the victim, Kyle Howard, while frustrated with Howard because he’d supposedly taken his parking spot at the Five Seasons Trailer Park off Cedar Heights Drive in Cedar Falls.

McBride is being represented by defense attorney Matthew Hoffey. The state is being represented by prosecutor Jill Dashner.

The disagreement between the prosecution and defense is over whether Howard’s injuries, including ones to the face, were caused intentionally by a two-foot long wrench that both sides acknowledged was in McBride’s hand, or caused during the fight when they eventually ended up on the ground.

McBride’s attorney said he swung the wrench to deescalate the situation, but never hit the other man with it.

Howard said he was “irritated” by the attempt to box him in when he took the stand, but denied making any threats and contended McBride came at him. Both sides ultimately painted different pictures when it came to who initiated and was provoking the fight.

Howard refused medical attention at the time, but said he was diagnosed with a concussion after what he said was four blows of the wrench.

Both lived in the trailer park at the time but did not know each other prior to the fight. Howard no longer lives there, moving to Waterloo several months after the incident.

In addition to Howard, the jurors heard from a Black Hawk County Dispatch supervisor and the recording of the 911 call placed by a neighbor who now is deceased. They also saw the wrench, as well as photos of the vehicles involved and Howard’s injuries.

Witness testimony is expected to continue Thursday or Friday, but the trial’s continuation is dependent on a key police officer’s physical status after he wasn’t able to testify Wednesday due to a back injury.

Judge David Staudt is presiding over the trial.

