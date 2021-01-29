Trespass charges dropped against animal rights organizer in Grundy County

GRUNDY CENTER – The last remaining charges against animal rights activists who protested the mass killing of hogs at a rural Aplington facility during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic have been dropped.

Matthew Allan Johnson, 34, a former Cedar Valley resident who now lives in California, was charged with trespass after he was found at the Iowa Select Farms property on 120th Street on May 19.

Trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but on Thursday prosecutors with the Grundy County Attorney’s Office asked the court to dismiss the charges because Iowa Select officials, who had been subpoenaed by the defense, didn’t want to testify, according to court records.

“This industry wants you to think that it's me that has some sort of wrongdoing to answer for, but the reality is it's this industry that is really on trial,” Johnson, an investigator and spokesman for Direct Action Everywhere, said in a video statement issued on Friday.

Trespass charges against other Direct Action activists --- Cheyanne Malia Holliday of Fairfield and Linda L. Cridge of Indiana --- who were also protesting the use of “ventilation shutdown” were dropped in January under similar circumstances.