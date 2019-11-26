INDEPENDENCE – An official with a school athletics booster program has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the club, according to Independence police.
Officers arrested Jennifer Lynn Reuther, 47, on Monday for one count each of first-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. She remained in the Buchanan County Jail as of Tuesday morning with bond set at $10,000.
According to the police department, Reuther was treasurer for the Mustang Athletic Boosters and had access to its bank accounts since 2015.
Officers received information regarding a boosters check made out to her personal line of credit. Police said the tip led to evidence that Reuther falsified treasurer reports, made cash withdrawals from the club debit card and wrote reimbursement checks to herself.
Police allege she pocketed more than $10,000 from the scheme.
Ongoing criminal conduct carries up to 25 years in prison upon conviction, and first-degree theft is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
