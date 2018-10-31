Try 1 month for 99¢
103018hr-koehn-courtroom
Zachary Koehn, left, listens to testimony with defense attorney Steven Drahozal Tuesday in his first-degree murder trial in Henry County. The trial was moved to Mount Pleasant from Chickasaw County on a change of venue.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

Here is a transcript of the 911 call to dispatchers the day Sterling Koehn, 4 months, of Alta Vista, was found deceased at home.

Aug. 30, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.

Dispatch: Chickasaw County 911.

Koehn: Yeah, this is Zach Koehn. I need an ambulance sent out here to my apartment.

Dispatch: OK, what’s your address Zach?

Koehn: 107 South Hilltop Avenue in Alta Vista.

Dispatch: OK , what’s going on?

Koehn: Uh, around nine my girlfriend went to, to see the son, and then, uh, about 11 or 11:30, she went to check on him, and, he was gone.

Dispatch: Gone. Meaning?

Koehn: He’d died.

Dispatch: OK.

Koehn: I said, he’s at, uh, probably 4 months, I don’t know if it’s sudden death syndrome or what.

Dispatch: OK, so you live at 107 South Hilltop in Alta Vista ...

Koehn: Apartment 7.

Dispatch: Apartment 7, Ok, and your son is 4 months old and the last time that, that he was checked on was 9?

Koehn: No, it was…she fed him at 9.

Dispatch: OK.

Koehn: And uh, she hadn’t heard him, uh, she went to check on him, and she hadn’t heard him cry or whatever, and probably about 11:30 or 11:40, she’d uh went to check on him and he’s passed away.

Dispatch: Ok, so that’s the last time they checked on him, OK ...

Koehn: Uh, ... Pretty sure that’s the last time she checked. I didn’t, she just woke me up. I’m in shock. I’m sorry.

Dispatch: OK, I’ll get them paged out, OK. I’m going to send an ambulance and everybody up there, OK?

Koehn: OK, thank you.

