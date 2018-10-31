Here is a transcript of the 911 call to dispatchers the day Sterling Koehn, 4 months, of Alta Vista, was found deceased at home.
Aug. 30, 2017 at 12:55 p.m.
Dispatch: Chickasaw County 911.
Koehn: Yeah, this is Zach Koehn. I need an ambulance sent out here to my apartment.
Dispatch: OK, what’s your address Zach?
Koehn: 107 South Hilltop Avenue in Alta Vista.
Dispatch: OK , what’s going on?
Koehn: Uh, around nine my girlfriend went to, to see the son, and then, uh, about 11 or 11:30, she went to check on him, and, he was gone.
Dispatch: Gone. Meaning?
Koehn: He’d died.
Dispatch: OK.
Koehn: I said, he’s at, uh, probably 4 months, I don’t know if it’s sudden death syndrome or what.
Dispatch: OK, so you live at 107 South Hilltop in Alta Vista ...
Koehn: Apartment 7.
Dispatch: Apartment 7, Ok, and your son is 4 months old and the last time that, that he was checked on was 9?
Koehn: No, it was…she fed him at 9.
Dispatch: OK.
Koehn: And uh, she hadn’t heard him, uh, she went to check on him, and she hadn’t heard him cry or whatever, and probably about 11:30 or 11:40, she’d uh went to check on him and he’s passed away.
Dispatch: Ok, so that’s the last time they checked on him, OK ...
Koehn: Uh, ... Pretty sure that’s the last time she checked. I didn’t, she just woke me up. I’m in shock. I’m sorry.
Dispatch: OK, I’ll get them paged out, OK. I’m going to send an ambulance and everybody up there, OK?
Koehn: OK, thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.