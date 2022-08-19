 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic stop leads to heroin arrest

060414ho-heroin-clip-art

A photo of powder heroin.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man on probation for cocaine has been arrested after police found him with heroin during a traffic stop.

Damien Lamont Cobbins, 41, was arrested Thursday for one count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.

Cobbins was in a vehicle police stopped on Interstate 380 around 2 a.m. Officers found more than 5 grams of heroin and more than $2,000 in cash.

Cobbins is currently on probation for a March 2020 drug task force traffic stop on Interstate 380 where police found more than 60 grams of cocaine.

