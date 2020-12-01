 Skip to main content
Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges
breaking topical top story

LaPORTE CITY – A Charles City man has been arrested after state troopers found a gun and marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday night.

A passing motorist called the Iowa State Patrol around 11:50 p.m. Saturday after noticing a Nissan Altima sitting along the roadside of Interstate 380 near mile marker 55 with its flashers on.

Troopers said the driver appeared to be impaired, declined to take field sobriety tests and fell asleep during questioning. Authorities found $673 in cash, three bags of marijuana and handgun.

Shawndell Phillip Smith

Shawndell Phillip Smith, 25, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior eluding conviction in a Bremer County police chase in 2018.

Iowa State Patrol logo
