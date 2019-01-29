Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Violent Crimes Apprehension Team made felony arrests of two men for weapons and drug charges.

The incident began about 1:50 p.m. Monday. During an investigation, officers stopped a vehicle near Highway 218 and Shaulis Road. During the felony stop, Jumonie Wilson, 18, and Nicholas Halterman, 18, no addresses given, were detained from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers said they located a quantity of marijuana, digital scales, an amount of U.S. currency, and a semi-automatic handgun.

Wilson was charged and booked into the Black Hawk County Jail for carrying weapons, interference with official acts with a firearm, and conspiracy to distribute marijuana with a firearm.

Haltermann was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

