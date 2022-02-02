Traffic stop assault will be part of trooper slaying trial

GRUNDY CENTER -- A traffic stop that preceded a fatal standoff with authorities will be part of the murder trial for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper.

Attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang, 42, had asked the court to remove charges of assault on an officer related to the stop into a separate trial to keep those facts out of his upcoming murder trial.

The defense argued it would be unfairly prejudicial for jurors in the murder trial to hear about Lang’s alleged struggle with police before the shooting. Defense attorneys suggested pairing the assault charge with an eluding charge that is already set for a separate trial.

In a decision handed down last week, Judge Joel Dalrymple sided with the state and ruled the assault allegations followed a common scheme similar to the murder and attempted murder allegations from the standoff that resulted in the death of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol. He noted that both incidents also shared a common location and timeframe.

The trial will be moved out of Grundy County on a venue change, but a location hasn’t been decided.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a Grundy Center police officer following an April 9 traffic stop. He then went home and shot and killed Smith when officers entered his home in an attempt to detain him, according to authorities.

After negotiations failed, tactical team officers moved on the house, sparking a gun battle. Lang was shot in the head and chest.

The defense is also asking the court to suppress statements Lang made to investigators while he was hospitalized. The hearing on that matter will be at a later date.

