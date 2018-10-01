HUDSON – A Traer man who allegedly fled from the wreckage of a 100 mph chase near Hudson before he was found hiding in a garden has been returned to Black Hawk County to face charges in the pursuit.
Allan Charles Lofquist, 36, was booked at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo on Monday on charges of felony eluding. His bond was set at $10,000.
He was detained hours following the Aug. 22 chase, but he had remained in the Tama County Jail on charges of interference and possession of meth with intent to deliver that he had acquired there stemming from his capture.
According to court records, a Hudson police officer clocked a northbound car speeding in the 1900 block of highway 63 around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22. He tried to stop the car at West Shaulis Road, but the vehicle continued on, eventually reaching speeds of up to 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on Shaulis, records state.
The chase headed south on Ansborough Avenue and entered Tama County where the fleeing vehicle left the roadway while attempting to turn at U Avenue and 115th Street. It rolled into a ditch and came to a rest on its side.
Lofquist allegedly exited and disappeared into a cornfield, records state. His passenger, Andrea McKiernan, was treated for minor injuries.
Authorities continued to look for Lofquist, and around 9:50 p.m. someone called 911 after spotting him hopping out of the trunk of a parked vehicle and running into a nearby house on Second Street in Traer. He allegedly hid in a basement, and when Tama County sheriff’s deputies attempted to enter the house, he escaped through a back window, court records state.
A K-9 later flushed him from his girlfriend’s house a block away. The chase went one more block before deputies caught him hiding in a garden behind a First Street home. The homeowner later found a bag of crystal meth while cleaning up damage to the garden from the chase.
