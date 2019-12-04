TRAER – A Traer man has been arrested after he allegedly sent child porn through email.
A federal judge on Monday ordered 30-year-old Kelby Daniel Fowler detained on a charge of distribution of child pornography pending a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
According to a complaint filed by an FBI agent, Fowler emailed another person two videos in November, one of which contained a clip of a tied up teen boy being sexually assaulted by an adult male.
Court records indicate Fowler had told a person he met on the Grindr dating app that he was into young boys and claimed he had molested children before he emailed the videos.
Authorities searched Fowler’s home on Nov. 27.
