WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested after police caught him with a stolen handgun Monday night.
Officers were called to a report of a vehicle burglary at 927 Wisner Road where a handgun had been stolen. Police used a K-9 and followed footprints to 1825 Baltimore St. where they found Nicholas James Summerhays in a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Police also found the handgun from the burglary inside the parked vehicle.
Summerhays, 24, of the Baltimore address, was arrested for trafficking stolen weapons and carrying weapons. His bond was set at $20,000.
