Tossed gun linked to fatal Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – The bullet that killed Terrell “Rello” Flowers likely came from a 9 mm SCCY pistol that Stephen Devon Phillips tossed down a hotel hallway after the fatal shooting.

Phillips, 29, is charged with first-degree murder in Flowers’ death, which witnesses said happened following a heated argument in a Crescent Place home May 15, 2020.

Testimony resumed Monday with Criminalist Michael Tate of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testifying that he concluded with “practical certainty” the fatal bullet was fired by the SCCY handgun.

He compared markings on the bullet doctors recovered from Flowers’ body with markings left by the barrel in a bullet test fired through the pistol.

Tate also testified gunpowder residue on a Flowers’ clothing indicate the shot came from a distance of 6 to 18 inches. A medical examiner earlier testified that it was possible a single bullet had entered Flowers’ forearm, passed through the limb and entered his chest, striking his heart.

Tate testified he found the residue near a hole on the shirt’s right arm sleeve. There was a second hole on the sleeve, likely an exit hole, and a hole in the chest area of the shirt.

The pistol failed to fire at the first pull of the trigger during the DCI test firing, Tate said. He said the failure was caused a light strike of the firing pin, likely because the weapon hadn’t been cleaned regularly, and he found a dent in the primer of the round he tried to fire.

Witnesses said Phillips had tried throw the gun down the hallway after police chased him into the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road in the early morning hours of May 16, 2020.

When police seized the gun it didn’t have a magazine in the grip, and the chamber was empty. Officers found the magazine containing six rounds at the Crescent Place home where the shooting happened, along with live rounds loose on the floor.

Tate also examined a .40-caliber Glock pistol that belonged to Flowers. The weapon was recovered on Linwood Avenue where relatives of Flowers had taken it following the shooting.

Also on Monday, the defense outlined part of its case during a hearing outside the presence of the jury during an argument over admissibility of evidence.

During cross-examination of state witnesses, the defense has been trying to explore possible links between the slaying and two earlier shootings in Waterloo two days prior.

A home in the 200 block of Logan Avenue had been the hit by bullets fired around 11:05 p.m. May 13, 2020. And Tremane Meakens had been injured in a shooting near Allen and West Sixth streets at about 7:20 p.m. that same night.

Ballistics tests showed the SCCY likely had been involved in another shooting, according to statements in court.

And Meakens — his shoulder still bandaged and partially clothed in hospital garb —- was at the Crescent Place home on the day Flowers was shot and killed.

Witnesses earlier had testified Flowers, his brothers and friends had met, in part, because Meakens had been shot and also to belatedly celebrate Flowers’ birthday while he was in town for a doctor’s appointment.

On Monday, defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said the defense is pursuing a theory that Flowers — who had recently moved from Waterloo to Sioux City — was town for retaliation.

So far, they jury hasn’t been able to hear that police searched Flowers’ Volkswagen following the fatal shooting and, according to the defense, found a semi-automatic rifle with a magazine containing 20 rounds, a loaded 9 mm Ruger pistol in the glovebox and camouflage body armor.

“He came to Waterloo with this weaponry as well as a bullet-proof vest in retaliation for these previous shootings,” Hoffey said. He said Phillips was present at the Meakens shooting.

“Terrell Flowers came to Waterloo not knowing if Mr. Phillips was on the side of his brothers or was somehow involved with the people that were shooting at his brothers. That is the theory of the defense,” Hoffey said.

During the hearing, prosecutors said the defense was “grasping at straws,” and there were no charges in the May 13, 2020, shootings because of a lack of cooperation. They said there was no evidence Terrell Flowers was in town to retaliate.

In turning down the defense’s request to disclose the Volkswagen guns, Judge Linda Fangman said there was no evidence the shooting are connected.

