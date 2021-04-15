Top two new WPD logo designs sent to Waterloo City Council for possible decision

WATERLOO — Two new Waterloo Police logo designs will soon head to City Council for a possible decision to adopt one of them.
The decision came Wednesday after nearly six months of deliberation from the rebranding committee, created in August by the City Council to recommend a new police insignia. The two designs feature the head and wings of an eagle-like creature, both including the term "vigilance" and the year 1868, when the police department was established. They differ in colors and word placement.
Waterloo City Council members will have the authority to choose whether to approve one of the designs. The committee's recommendation comes more than a month before its June deadline.
The police department plans to poll officers on the two designs to gauge preferences, said Maj. Joe Leibold, who made the motion to include the survey as a condition of the recommendation. Nine of 10 voting committee members in attendance supported the motion. The polling results will then be given to City Council members as they consider the designs, Leibold said.
The idea for two recommendations came after police officer Spencer Gann worried that the patch colors might clash against the uniform. Committee member Erin Maidan Paige suggested selecting another design as a backup option. The original top design, which was solely light blue and yellow, varies slightly from the second design, which includes black accents.
The initial motion by Maidan Paige to only approve the top design passed by a 6-4 vote. That came after one voting member, retired officer Cliff Caughron, said he was leaving the committee.
"I honestly thought that I could think this through and help as much as I could," Caughron said. "I’m speaking as a taxpayer. And in good conscience, I cannot vote for something that I know that the majority of the citizens — especially the taxpayers — did not want."
Community leader Jamie Sallis did not attend Wednesday's meeting.
Rhonda Weber, another police officer, said it would be a "waste of money right now to change what we have." She voted against every motion to recommend new logos Wednesday.
"If we can't agree on the bridge, then I don’t think we should agree on a griffin," Weber said. "I don't think we should agree on anything today."
Sharon Juon, a City Council liaison and nonvoting committee member, said the design decision would go to council members if committee members did not make selections Wednesday.
"I think coming together in compromise is always the answer," Juon said at the meeting's end.
The first approved design ranked #1 among all designs, scoring an average of 7.05 out of 10 among committee members, according to records. The second approved design ranked #2 among all designs, with a 7.04 average score.
Tavis Hall, co-chair of the rebranding committee, said he hopes the logo process is a "starting block for continued conversations." He said the recommendation decision does not mean "that the work is done."
"It’s been a stressful committee," Hall said. "Most committees, we do it when we’re excited about the end product, and we sort of went into this one knowing it was going to mean compromise and it was going to mean giving up a little of what we held dear in the interest of hopefully finding some level of common ground."
The committee planned to review physical patches Wednesday but was unable after the patch vendor's costs were too high, Leibold said.
The rebranding committee started meeting in October, narrowed an original slate of more than 100 design submissions. The committee was formed to replace the existing logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, which was criticized by some for resembling the Ku Klux Klan dragon.