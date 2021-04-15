Top two new WPD logo designs sent to Waterloo City Council for possible decision

The initial motion by Maidan Paige to only approve the top design passed by a 6-4 vote. That came after one voting member, retired officer Cliff Caughron, said he was leaving the committee.

"I honestly thought that I could think this through and help as much as I could," Caughron said. "I’m speaking as a taxpayer. And in good conscience, I cannot vote for something that I know that the majority of the citizens — especially the taxpayers — did not want."

Community leader Jamie Sallis did not attend Wednesday's meeting.

Rhonda Weber, another police officer, said it would be a "waste of money right now to change what we have." She voted against every motion to recommend new logos Wednesday.

"If we can't agree on the bridge, then I don’t think we should agree on a griffin," Weber said. "I don't think we should agree on anything today."

Sharon Juon, a City Council liaison and nonvoting committee member, said the design decision would go to council members if committee members did not make selections Wednesday.

"I think coming together in compromise is always the answer," Juon said at the meeting's end.