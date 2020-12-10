'Tis the season for package theft

WATERLOO – The footage from the home security camera in the Irving Elementary School neighborhood showed an all-too-familiar sight.

A bike rider — hood up and mask covering his face — pedaled up to the front door. Not bothering to dismount, he simply reached down, snatched a package of the porch and rode off down the street.

The theft took only seconds.

With the Christmas season — and online shopping — ramping up, local police departments are noticing an uptick in package thefts, although exact numbers weren’t available. And despite the fact more people are working from home, porch piracy is still common, possibly because more people are ordering goods on the internet, police said.

To prevent thefts, shipping companies recommend having packages delivered to the recipient’s work place during the day or requiring a signature upon delivery. Security cameras are also encouraged as a deterrent.

Most major delivery companies and some retailers also allow pickup at their store or office locations. For instance, Amazon packages can be routed to area shops like Scoop Feed and Supply on Wagner Road, where employees will keep them in a safe location until the recipient is ready to come and pick them up.