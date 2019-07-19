CEDAR FALLS — A group of homeowners who sued developers and the city over maintenance of a Thunder Ridge detention pond are headed to court this month.
A July 30 trial is slated for the case involving a basin handling stormwater runoff from the Fareway grocery store, Walgreens, Ampride convenience store, a strip mall and undeveloped ground south of First Street.
Homeowners filed the suit in December 2017, claiming Thunder Ridge West Owners Association has failed to maintain the basin, which has silted in, smells and has algae potentially dangerous to human and pet health.
Ravindra Mallavarapu, Mark Hannasch, Chad Benson, Danan Dou, Scott Miller, Mark DeGroote and Zifan Ju also sued the city of Cedar Falls for allegedly failing to enforce ordinances and compel Thunder Ridge West to keep up the basin.
All of the homeowners have back yards abutting the pond in The Ridges subdivision north across First Street from the businesses.
Thunder Ridge West owns the basin, which was established 20 years ago as part of a commercial subdivision spearheaded by Garth Huffman, who died last year.
The Ridges homeowners claim in Black Hawk County District Court filings that Thunder Ridge West is violating terms of stormwater and detention easements requiring it to perform maintenance.
They received an engineering report from Shive-Hattery Inc., which recommends the basin be drained, have sediment removed and be restored to original design specifications.
The report also recommends the city clean and restore the drainage swell from Eagle Ridge Road west to the basin, court records indicate.
A deposition on file by Mallavarapu, a local gastroenterologist, also raised “a strong human health concern” from cyanotoxins produced by algae blooms in the basin.
The toxins can cause liver and kidney injuries, he said.
Thunder Ridge West has claimed it should be required to follow the 1999 stormwater standards for the time the basin was constructed rather than new standards currently in place.
The city said Thunder Ridge West, not the city government, should be responsible for any judgment in favor of the homeowners.
District Court Judge Brad Harris is expected to preside over the non-jury trial.
