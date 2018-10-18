WATERLOO – Three people have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in connection with a cocaine ring in Waterloo.
Judge Linda Reade sentenced Darius Fontaine Shears, 31, to 15 years in prison to be followed by eight years of supervised release on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He pleaded to charges of conspiracy to distributed cocaine and crack cocaine and carrying a weapon in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Also sentence on Tuesday was Alexander Martin, 51, who received 11 years in prison. Martin, who pleaded to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, will have to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison time.
John Dwayne Phillips, 50, was sentenced to six years in prison with six years of supervised release on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Authorities allege the three --- along with Alston Campbell Jr., Alston Campbell Sr., and William Campbell and others -- were part of a group that distributed crack in the Waterloo area between 2015 and 2017.
Police began investigating the ring in 2016 using undercover agents and wiretaps. During the investigation, Shears sold crack to undercover officers and in September 2016 sold a .357-caliber Rossi revolver to an undercover agent, court records state.
Court records indicate police searched Phillips’ home and New World Lounge where they found drug notes and a large amount of cash.
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Three Waterloo men who were distributing cocaine and crack cocaine were conv…
The Campbells were convicted of drug charges during an April trial, and sentencing will be at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.