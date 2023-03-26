WATERLOO – Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to U.S. Highway 218 and Orange Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Sheriff’s Office said a Pontiac van was stopped in traffic in the northbound lane of 218 attempting to make a left turn onto Orange Road. Behind the Pontiac was a Chrysler van, waiting.
A Dodge Ram truck also traveling northbound failed to stop and rear ended the Chrysler, causing it to move forward and hit the Pontiac.
Two passengers from the Chrysler were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in serious condition. Two other passengers in the Chrysler suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the hospital and released. Minor injuries were reported from both the Pontiac and the truck.
The investigation is ongoing. La Porte City Police, Evansdale Fire, Mercy One, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire assisted on the scene.
Photos: Denver, Colorado, school shooting
APTOPIX High School Shooting Denver
A student hugs a woman as they reunite following a shooting at East High School Wednesday in Denver. Authorities say two school administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at the school.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
APTOPIX High School Shooting Denver
A student, right, hugs a parent as they are reunited following a shooting at East High School, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
A Denver Police officer directs parents to meet their children following a shooting at East High School, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
Two women hug when reunited following a shooting at East High School, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
Parents wait for students to be walked out after two administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
A student hugs a woman as they are reunited after two administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
Students are walked out of East High School following a shooting, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. Authorities say two school administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at the Denver high school. The suspect remained at large.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
Students are walked out of East High School following a shooting, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. Authorities say two school administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at a Denver high school. The suspect remained at large.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas stands outside of East High School after a school shooting on Wednesday. Two school administrators were shot at the high school Wednesday morning after a handgun was found on a student subjected to daily searches, authorities said.
David Zalubowski, Associated Press
High School Shooting Denver
Parents wait for students to be walked out after two administrators shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
High School Shooting Denver
Parents demand that the chief of police and mayor talk to them as the women wait for students to be walked out after two administrators shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski - staff, AP
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.