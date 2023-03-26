WATERLOO – Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Saturday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to U.S. Highway 218 and Orange Road around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Pontiac van was stopped in traffic in the northbound lane of 218 attempting to make a left turn onto Orange Road. Behind the Pontiac was a Chrysler van, waiting.

A Dodge Ram truck also traveling northbound failed to stop and rear ended the Chrysler, causing it to move forward and hit the Pontiac.

Two passengers from the Chrysler were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in serious condition. Two other passengers in the Chrysler suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the hospital and released. Minor injuries were reported from both the Pontiac and the truck.

The investigation is ongoing. La Porte City Police, Evansdale Fire, Mercy One, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire assisted on the scene.

