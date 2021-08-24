Three teens arrested in July shooting that injured 5-year-old in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested in a July shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy in Waterloo.

In a series of early morning raids, Waterloo police detained three 17-year-olds on charges of intimidation with a weapon and willful injury and executed five search warrants.

Police said they are thankful for the assistance they received from the community in the investigation as well as other local, state and federal authorities.

Officers found about 30 spent shell casings from at least three weapons after someone opened fire at a southbound sport utility vehicle in the area of Logan Avenue and Argyle Street around 9:18 p.m. July 18. The 5-year-old was struck and taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a broken arm.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses saw four people running from the area, and investigators recovered surveillance video from the shooting. Shell casings came from 9mm, .40-caliber and .45-caliber weapons, according to police.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and police continue to seek out and speak with witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340, option 3 for investigations.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.