Three teens arrested in Cedar Falls parking lot robbery

CEDAR FALLS -- Three teens have been arrested in a parking lot robbery earlier this month.

Cedar Falls police arrested Jonathon Macauley Jorgensen, 17, of Waterloo; Jada Ruby Meier, 16, of Cedar Falls; and Emari Bennett, 16, of Waterloo, last week. All three are charged with second-degree robbery as adults, police said.

According to court records, Meier arranged to meet the victim, a teen male, in the College Square parking lot around 8:45 p.m. on July 6. When the victim arrived, Jorgensen held and handgun to his chest, and Bennett threatened him with a knife.

The assailants took his wallet and wireless earphones and left in Meier’s vehicle, court records state.

