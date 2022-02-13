 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three spectators sent to ER for CO poisoning symptoms at Waterloo monster truck event

WATERLOO -- Three spectators at a Saturday night monster truck rally at the National Cattle Congress complex were transported to a “local emergency room” after exhibiting symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.

Petersen said the “assumed source” was truck exhaust. He declined to provide further information.

“We’re still working through the details,” he said.

The event -- “Monster Truck Chaos” -- took place at the Hippodrome, according to the Facebook event page. It featured “a jam-packed lineup including FIVE Big Name Monster Trucks, Quad Wars, Hillbilly Clown Entertainer, Kids Power Wheel Races, and tons of high-flying, ground-pounding action.”

The people were transported at about 9 p.m. when the crowd began to file out as the event wrapped up, Petersen said.

Petersen said event staff responded to the incident by opening up all forms of ventilation and continuing to evacuate everyone in the facility.

