Three sentenced to prison on gun charges

WATERLOO — Three men who were found with guns and drugs in Waterloo and Cedar Falls homes in 2021 have been sentenced to federal prison.

On Friday, Qunshaundes Davion McNealy, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Also sentenced on Friday were William McNealy III, 22, sentenced to seven years and three months, and Sahjit Mcyle Phillips, 23, sentenced to eight years and four months, both on charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

A fourth man arrested in the investigation, 28-year-old William Rashad Burt, will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court records, police had been monitoring social media accounts and saw photos of some of the men possessing firearm and using guns at a rural La Porte City firing range.

On July 6, officers searched homes in Waterloo and Cedar Falls and found alprazolam and marijuana along with five firearms.

In sentencing Qunshaundes McNealy, the court found he possessed a firearm with an extended magazine, possessed at least three firearms – including a stolen firearm – and that he possessed the firearms in connection with offense of possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver. He has prior convictions for burglary and domestic assault.

The court found William McNealy, who was on parole for intimidation with a weapon, possessed a firearm with an extended magazine and possessed more than three firearms, including two stolen firearms.

Phillips, who has prior convictions for intimidation with a weapon and gun theft, was found to be in possession of a firearm with an extended magazine and possessed more than three firearms, including a stolen firearm.

The court revoked Phillips’ supervised release in the gun theft case, and he was given an additional 10 months in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.