Three sentenced in odometer fraud investigation

CEDAR FALLS --- Three Northeast Iowa men have been sentenced to jail and probation for allegedly rolling back odometers to hike up the prices of used pickup trucks they were selling.

The trio was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. They include:

Jerret John Schreiber, 50, of Parkersburg, received six months in prison and six months home confinement on one count of wire fraud. Schreiber was involved in the sale of at least 17 vehicles, prosecutors said. He was ordered to repay $90,832.55 in restitution and has made a payment of $45,000 towards obligation.

David Russell Stangeland, 33, of Cedar Falls, received a one month in prison for conspiracy to commit odometer fraud. Stangeland was involved in the sale of at least 21 vehicles. He was ordered to repay $85,050 in restitution and has paid $22,400.

Dustin Michael “Turtle” Arends, 36, of New Hartford, Iowa, received three years’ probation for odometer tampering. Arends was involved in the sale of at least six vehicles. He was ordered to repay $23,200 in restitution and has paid $14,000.

Court records allege the three bought pickup trucks --- mostly Chevrolet Silverados manufactured in the mid-2000s. The vehicles’ odometer clusters were sent to Arizona where they were then changed and sent back to Iowa, according to court records. The odometers were rolled back 80,000 to 100,000 miles before the trucks were sold on Craigslist and other classified ad websites.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa said in order to conceal the scheme, the men registered the vehicles under different names before offering them for sale. This also allowed them to skirt requirements for registering with the state of Iowa as an automobile dealer.

Investigators with the Iowa Department of Transportation started their probe in 2016 after receiving a tip that a truck sold by a dealership later turned up in an online ad with lower mileage, according to court records.

As part of the case, the government seized at least four vehicles with altered odometers that hadn’t been sold, according to court records.

Schreiber was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date yet to be set. Stangeland was released on the bond previously set and is to surrender to the United States Marshal in June.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Matthew J. Cole and investigated by the United States Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the United States Postal Inspection, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

