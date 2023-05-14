WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for distributing opioids to a person who died of an overdose in 2022.

Melvin “Trav” Williams, 55, was one of three people sentenced to federal prison last week in an investigation into fentanyl sales in the Waterloo area.

Williams was sentenced to up to six years and seven months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Others sentenced include Sheryl Ann Wellner, 44, who was sentenced to three years and five months in prison with six years of supervised release, and Justin Brock Jensen, 41, of Cedar Falls, who was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Formerly of Chicago, Williams moved to Waterloo in 2011. Authorities allege he sold what was purported to be heroin but was actually fentanyl in March 2022. He distributed the substance to a friend identified in court records as “I.R.” on March 29, 2022. I.R. died of an overdose at home.

Two days later, investigators used a confidential source to buy heroin from Williams, and Williams allegedly sold a substance that was .46 grams of fentanyl, according to court records.

A few days later, Williams sold Jensen fentanyl, and Jensen, in turn, distributed the .25 grams of fentanyl to a person identified as “J.R.”

J.R. overdosed and went unconscious while driving his pickup and crashed in the area of Broadway Street and Airport Boulevard. Paramedics resuscitated him using Narcan, according to court records.

In May 2022, law enforcement officers conducted several controlled purchases from Williams and Jensen before arresting them May 26, 2022.

Jensen’s attorney said in court records that Jensen became addicted to pain killers after hurting his back moving furniture at work in 2004, and his involvement in drug distribution was to fuel his own opioid use.

Court records show Jensen called 911 three times between June and October 2021 to report that three different friends had overdosed on opioids. Two survived, but a woman identified as “L.T.” died.

Jensen wasn’t charged with distributing drugs to the three and his defense attorney noted that Iowa law shields people who report overdoses to medical officials.

Court records allege Williams was acting as a middleman, distributing drugs he received from Jonathan Davis, who was indicted with Williams and Jensen. On May 26, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant on Davis’ vehicle, finding more than 200 grams of fentanyl and $6,470 in cash.

Davis is currently awaiting sentencing.

Wellner was indicted separately.

Prosecutors allege Wellner twice distributed heroin to another person in Waterloo in August 2021. Then on August 18, 2021, law enforcement officers searched her home and found almost 10 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture and a digital scale.