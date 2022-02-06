Three people shot early Sunday in Cedar Falls, two sustain life-threatening injuries

CEDAR FALLS — Three people were shot early Sunday near the intersection of College and West 22nd streets, including two with life-threatening injuries.

Cedar Falls police responded to the incident at 1:49 a.m., according to a news release. The Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received numerous 911 calls about the shooting.

Officers found a male with a gunshot wound near the intersection, who was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by MercyOne Ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Minutes later, two other males arrived at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center by private vehicle with gunshot injuries. One of those males also had life-threatening injuries.

Cedar Falls police were assisted by the University of Northern Iowa Police Department and MercyOne ambulances.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information or video that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at (319) 273-8612.

