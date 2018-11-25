MUSCATINE --- Three people were reportedly injured in a shots-fired incident after midnight Saturday in Muscatine.
Around 12:16 a.m. Saturday, the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Park Avenue and Holly Street. Officers were unable to locate any suspects in the area, according to a news release, but found shell casings.
Police located three alleged victims of the incident, claiming the gunshots were fired into a residence at 101 Holly St., according to the release. The victims were treated and are reported to be in stable condition.
Officers believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to citizens, according to the release.
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public's cooperation in the ongoing criminal investigation of the incident.Callers may remain anonymous, or send a private message to the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page.
