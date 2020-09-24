Three guns seized during search of Waterloo home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police seized three guns and detained two people while searching a home Thursday morning.

Members of the departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team and the tactical team executed a search warrant at 2026 Plain View St. as part of a weapons investigation.

One of the firearms that police found at the home, a .45-caliber Springfield handgun, had been reported stolen during a burglary in August.

Devonte David Wright, 19, was arrested for three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of fourth-degree theft and possession of marijuana. Bond was initially set at $85,000. He was also detained on a parole violation in connection with a Polk County case.

Police said his father, David Wright Sr., 42, was also living at the home. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

