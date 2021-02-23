Three charged with odometer fraud in vehicle sales

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Three people have been charged with allegedly altering odometer readings on vehicles sold on the internet.

A federal grand jury last week returned a 14-count indictment charging Jerrett John Schreiber of Waverly, David Russell Stangeland of Dike and Dustin “Turtle” Michael Arends of Cedar Falls with conspiracy to commit odometer fraud and odometer tampering.

The three pleaded not guilty during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Friday and remain free pending trial, which has been tentatively set for April.

Court records allege the three bought pickup trucks and rolled back the mileage, usually knocking off 80,000 to 100,000 miles on the vehicles, which allowed the vehicle to command a higher price when they resold them.

“The actions and misrepresentations of defendants and their co-conspirators resulted in the sale of vehicles with false odometer readings at higher sale prices than buyers would have paid had the true and accurate mileage been disclosed,” the indictment states. “This led to larger profits for defendants and their co-conspirators.”

The indictment lists 14 vehicles -- mostly Chevrolet Silverados manufactured in the mid-2000s -- that were sold in 2016.