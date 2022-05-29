Three charged with drug distribution offenses for opioid sales

WATERLOO — A man who cautioned his customers about the dangers of drugs is one of three people recently arrested in connection with investigations into local opioid sales.

Another is a person who allegedly sold drugs moments before an overdose-relate vehicle crash.

On Friday, authorities arrested Melvin “Trav” Williams, 54, of Waterloo, on federal charges of distribution of a controlled substance. He was detained pending a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Also on Friday, investigators filed a federal charge of distribution of a controlled substance against Johnathan Davis, 29, of Waterloo.

On Thursday, officers arrested Justin Brock Jensen, 40, of Cedar Falls, on state charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Bond was set at $25,000. The following day, authorities filed federal drug distribution charges.

The cases were investigated by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Court records allege Williams was acting as a middleman, selling opioids obtained from Davis and another person. The drugs involved had been advertised as heroin but tests found they actually contained fentanyl, records state.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Williams is charged in connection with an April undercover buy of purported heroin at his East Fourth Street apartment.

During the transaction, Williams accepted $100 for two small bags of a white powder and told the purchaser to be careful. He also told the buyer to have Narcan — a drug used to treat opioid overdoses — on hand while using, court records state.

The powder later tested positive for fentanyl, according to court records.

Court records indicate investigators observed Davis’ vehicle pull up to Williams’ residence shortly before drug transactions in April. In those cases, the product also tested positive for fentanyl.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant on Davis’ Ford Flex and found thousands of dollars in cash and more than 50 grams of white powder, records state.

Jensen is accused of selling purported heroin during an undercover buy at a West Donald Street home in Waterloo on May 17.

He is also charged with providing drugs to a person who apparently overdosed while driving April 2.

Emergency crews found the driver unconscious in a Dodge Ram pickup that had left the roadway in the area of Broadway Street and Airport Boulevard. Medics administered Narcan and the driver regained consciousness.

Inside the vehicle, investigators found a bag of powder inside a chewing tobacco container and a syringe with liquid. The driver told authorities he had overdosed on heroin, but tests revealed both the powder and the substance in the syringe were actually fentanyl.

Officers found Facebook Messenger texts indicating the driver had bought drugs from Jensen and they discovered cellphone data indicating the driver had been at Jensen’s house about 38 minutes before the crash, according to court records.

Police searched Jensen’s home on Thursday.

