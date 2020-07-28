Three charged in meth raids in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, elsewhere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Three people have been charged in connection with a series of drug searches in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and other communities on Monday and Tuesday.

Bobby Dean Robey, 61, Travis “Cheese” Charles Werkmeister and Genaro “Blondie” Aguilar Lemus, 22, were charged with methamphetamine conspiracy charges and appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Each faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life imprisonment and a $10 million fine upon conviction, according to prosecutors.

All three pleaded not guilty during Tuesday’s court appearance. They remain detained pending further hearings.

In all, 12 locations were searched in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Roland and Marshalltown in operations carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Waterloo-based Tri-County Drug Task Force, the Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, the Iowa Counter Drug Task Force and the Central Iowa Drug Task Force.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.