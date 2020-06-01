Three arrested in protest at rural Aplington hog facility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRUNDY CENTER --- Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the protest of killing hogs at a confinement in rural Aplington.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cheyanne Malia Holliday, 20, Justin Jeske, 24, both of Fairfield, and Scott Gilbertson, 19, of Albert Lea, Minn., Sunday night for trespassing at an Iowa Select Farms confinement on 120th Street.

Court records indicate protesters chained themselves to a chain link gate at the site’s driveway around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and refused to leave. Firefighters were called in to cut the chains.

The three are associated with Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group.

The group has been protesting the use of a process called “ventilation shutdown” which implements high temperature steam to euthanize hogs. Direct Action infiltrated the Grundy County facility and placed a hidden camera to record the process.

In a video of the incident, Direct Action Everywhere’s investigator Matthew Allan Johnson likened the method to roasting the hogs alive.