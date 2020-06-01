Three arrested in protest at rural Aplington hog facility

GRUNDY CENTER --- Three people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the protest of killing hogs at a confinement in rural Aplington.
Grundy County sheriff’s deputies arrested Cheyanne Malia Holliday, 20, Justin Jeske, 24, both of Fairfield, and Scott Gilbertson, 19, of Albert Lea, Minn., Sunday night for trespassing at an Iowa Select Farms confinement on 120th Street.
Court records indicate protesters chained themselves to a chain link gate at the site’s driveway around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and refused to leave. Firefighters were called in to cut the chains.
The three are associated with Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group.
The group has been protesting the use of a process called “ventilation shutdown” which implements high temperature steam to euthanize hogs. Direct Action infiltrated the Grundy County facility and placed a hidden camera to record the process.
In a video of the incident, Direct Action Everywhere’s investigator Matthew Allan Johnson likened the method to roasting the hogs alive.
“An element of good that has emerged from the ravages of COVID-19, and of this investigation, is that the longstanding systemic abuses of animal agriculture have been openly exposed for the world to see,” said Johnson, who was cited for trespassing for a visit to the facility on May 19.
Iowa Select officials said the process is humane, and the culling is the result of processing plant closures in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks.
“Every U.S. pork producer has been forced to make difficult decisions on how to manage the impact of this backlog on their operation. Sadly, we were also forced to make the painful decision to euthanize some of our herd. We worked with industry-leading animal welfare experts, veterinarians and technical experts to design this heart-wrenching task,” Jeff Hansen, president and CEO of Iowa Select Farms said.
Prosecutors have sought a court order keeping the four from the rural Aplington site and other property used by Iowa Select.
