Three arrested in opioid investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Three men have been arrested in connection with an investigation into opioid sales in the Waterloo area.

Police arrested Walter Brown, 66, Darron Anthony Hair, 59, and Wallace Scott May Jr., 45, on Tuesday on charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

The case was investigated for more than a year by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement and the FBI, and during the probe officers executed several search warrants in 2018.

Authorities found several foil packets containing heroin and fentanyl while searching Brown’s Reed Street home on Feb. 14, 2018, according to court records. On May 16, 2018, officers found more than 14 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture during a raid at Hair’s home on East Fourth Street, court record state.

Then on July 11, 2018, Scott was arrested on a parole violation, and during the arrest, officers found more than 119 grams of heroin and fentanyl and a scale in the LaPorte Road motel where he had been staying, court records state.

