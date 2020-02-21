Three arrested in morning burglary, chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Three people have been detained in connection with an attempted early morning break-in at a Waterloo home that led to a brief chase.

Police were called to 332 Dearborn Ave. around 4:40 a.m. Friday for a report that people were trying to kick in the door to the home while residents were inside. The suspects fled in a red Ford Escape when someone turned on a light.

Officers attempted to stop the Escape, which failed to live up to its name and became stuck in a snow bank at the intersection of State Street and Cottage Grove Avenue following a short pursuit.

The occupants ran from the vehicle, and police followed tracks in the snow and arrested Devonte David Wright, 19, of 417 Reed St.; Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, of 1915 City View St.; and Chandrique Yarquez Day, 19, of Cedar Rapids, for attempted first-degree burglary.

Police also found a Glock handgun near the vehicle.

Day, who was found hiding behind a shed on Linden Avenue, allegedly told police his name was “Linden Lafayette” when he was captured.