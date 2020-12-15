 Skip to main content
Three arrested in meth trafficking investigation
Three arrested in meth trafficking investigation

CEDAR FALLS – Residents from Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Minnesota have been arrested after officers seized drugs, guns and money in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Authorities allege the group obtained meth from Missouri and Minnesota and distributed the drug in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area.

The investigation culminated in traffic stops on Monday where officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found more than 300 grams of meth, two handguns and a large amount of cash, according to court records.

Officers with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement also searched a home in Oelwein and seized meth, scales and packaging items, records state.

John Joseph Stefan, 31, of 2423 W. Fourth St., Cedar Falls; Travis Joseph Ramsbacher, 40, of Shakopee, Minn.; and Ethan Lee Palmer, 46, of Oelwein, were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $100,000 each.

