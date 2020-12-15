Three arrested in meth trafficking investigation

CEDAR FALLS – Residents from Cedar Falls, Oelwein and Minnesota have been arrested after officers seized drugs, guns and money in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.
Authorities allege the group obtained meth from Missouri and Minnesota and distributed the drug in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls area.
The investigation culminated in traffic stops on Monday where officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found more than 300 grams of meth, two handguns and a large amount of cash, according to court records.
Officers with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement also searched a home in Oelwein and seized meth, scales and packaging items, records state.
John Joseph Stefan, 31, of 2423 W. Fourth St., Cedar Falls; Travis Joseph Ramsbacher, 40, of Shakopee, Minn.; and Ethan Lee Palmer, 46, of Oelwein, were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $100,000 each.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Ashtyn Hannover
Ashtyn Hannover
Missing Since: Nov 15, 2020
Missing From: Duncombe, IA
DOB 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'3"
Weigh: t126 lbs
She may still be in the local area or she may travel to Estherville, Iowa.
1-800-843-5678
or
Fort Dodge Police Department (Iowa) 515-573-2323
Jaedyn Whitbeck
Jaedyn Whitbeck
Missing Since: Dec 4, 2020
Missing From: Coralville, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
Race Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 185 lbs
Jaedyn was last seen December 4, 2020. He may still be in the local area. Jaedyn is Biracial. He is Black and White.
1-800-843-5678
Or
Coralville Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-248-1800
NCMEC: 1408049
Jamira Debose Osbourne
Jamira Debose Osbourne
Missing Since: Sept. 18, 2020
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
RaceBlack
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 135 lbs
Jamira was last seen on September 18, 2020.
1-800-843-5678
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-286-5491
NCMEC: 1403624
Breasia Terrell
Breasia Terrell
Missing Since: July, 10, 2020
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 2009
Age Now: 11
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'5"
Weight: 75 lbs
She was last seen July 10, 2020
1-800-843-5678
or
Davenport Police Department (Iowa) 1-563-326-7979
NCMEC: 1395812
Contributed
Julian Murray
Julian Murray
Missing Since: April 27, 2020
Missing From: Woodward, IA
DOB 2005
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 140 lbs
He may still be in the local area, or he may travel to Des Moines, Iowa.
NCMEC: 1389953
Call 1-800-843-5678
or
Woodward Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-438-2560
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Missing Since: Feb 15, 2017
Missing From: Sioux City, IA
DOB 2000
Age Now: 20
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 130 lbs
Daniela was last seen on February 15, 2017
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Sioux City Police Department 712-279-6960
NCMEC: 1292642
Fredrick Workman
Fredrick Workman
Missing Since: Aug 2, 2013
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1998
Age Now:22
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color:Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145 lbs
He was last seen on August 2, 2013. Fredrick has a scar under his chin. He may use the alias last name Shields. Fredrick may go by the nickname Fred.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1222001
Benjamin Roseland
Benjamin Roseland
Missing Since: Feb 9, 2008
Missing From: Clinton, IA
DOB: 1988
Age Now: 32
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs
He was last seen at home on February 9, 2008. He has a vertical scar which extends from his lower lip to his chin, a scar on the right side of his mouth, a scar on the left side of his nose, and a scar on the upper left side of his chest. His nickname is Ben.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Clinton Police Department 563-243-1458
NCMEC: 1092332
Erin Pospisil
Erin Pospisil
Missing Since: June 3, 2001
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 1986
Age Now: 34
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen at home on June 3, 2001 and she has not been seen or heard from since that day. She has a small scar above her left eye. When she was last seen, Erin had red highlights in her hair.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department 319-286-5491
NCMEC: 919997
Marc Allen
Marc Allen
Missing Since: March 29, 1986
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1972
Age Now: 48
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 85 lbs
He was last seen leaving his home is Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 1986. He was on his way to a friend's home, but never arrived. The last time he was seen, Marc was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks, and gray tennis shoes.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1053047
Eugene Martin
Eugene Martin
Missing Since: Aug 12, 1984
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1970
Age Now: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 110 lbs
He was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. as he was delivering newspapers. A paper bag was found outside of Des Moines with papers still inside. He has a scar on his right knee and has had a broken right wrist.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department- Missing Persons Unit - 515-283-4864 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601815
John Gosch
John Gosch
Missing Since: Sep 5, 1982
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1969
Age Now: 51
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 140 lbs
He was last seen delivering newspapers. He has facial freckles, a gap between his front teeth, a birthmark on his left cheek, and a horseshoe-shaped scar on his tongue.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
West Des Moines Police Department 515-223-3211 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601763
Kimberly Doss
Kimberly Doss
Missing Since: Sep 1, 1982
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 1966
Age Now: 54
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
She was last seen in the Davenport, Iowa area on September 1, 1982. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since. She may use the alias name of Kimberly Kathleen Gardner. She has a gap between her two front teeth.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Davenport Police Department 563-388-3664
NCMEC: 601057
Colleen Simpson
Colleen Simpson
Missing Since: Oct 5, 1975
Missing From: Bedford, IA
DOB: 1960
Age Now: 60
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 90 lbs
She was last seen at home where she disappeared during the night. Colleen has a scar on her right forearm.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Taylor County Sheriff's Office 712-523-2153
NCMEC: 601905
