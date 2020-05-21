Three arrested in firearm incident in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A man caught with a gun Wednesday night told police that the arresting officer saved a life, according to court records.
Records state Marquis Brumfield told officers that he grabbed a red .22-caliber pocket pistol from his Russell Road home and took it outside to intimidate Diamond Johnson in the parking lot. When police arrived, Brumfield allegedly handed the weapon to someone else, who took it back inside, records state.
“The defendant stated that by me driving by, I saved the victim’s life,” the officer wrote in a report about the incident.
Brumsfield was arrested for felon on possession of a firearm and going armed with intent. He was being held without bond as of Thursday morning.
Police also arrested Charles Daniel Allen III, 20, for obstructing prosecution and felon in possession of a firearm and Jalila Mashay Pendleton, 27, for obstruction of prosecution and carrying weapons for allegedly handling the weapon. Pendleton was released from jail pending trial.
