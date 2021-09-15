Three arrested in fight in strip club dressing room

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested following what police described as a fight over a customer at a downtown strip club.

Chloe Madison Woodall, 23, of Coralville, was arrested for disorderly conduct, interference and assault on a peace officer. Katie Pauline Burch, 21, of Cedar Falls, and Shena Harris, 29, of Waterloo, were arrested for disorderly conduct and interference.

Officers were called to Flirts Gentlemen’s Club, 319 Jefferson St., around 1:15 a.m. following a melee in the establishment’s dressing room with women throwing closed-fist punches.

Harris had scratches on her face and was yelling as she was being held back by a bouncer to keep her from getting at another dancer, according to court records. She told police one of the other dancers had pulled her hair.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burch, who witnesses said was involved in the fight, allegedly ignored police commands when they were arresting her, and she threw herself on the ground, records state.

Madison alleged kicked a male police officer in the groin as she was placed in the back of a squad car, court records state.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.