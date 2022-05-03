 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested in chase through North Cedar

CEDAR FALLS --- Cedar Falls police arrested three people following a pursuit through the North Cedar neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers arrested the driver, 33-year-old Nathan Redman, on charges of eluding, first-degree theft, interference, driving while revoked, fifth-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and violation of a no contact order.

Passenger Davondrae Jordan Jr., 22, was arrested for forgery, identity theft, possession of meth and fifth-degree theft. Another passenger, 32-year-old Kayla Martin, was arrested for violation of a no contact order.

According to police, a patrol officer spotted a Nissan Rogue speeding in the area of Center Street and Green Avenue around 2:55 p.m. Monday. The driver fled when he spotted police, and the chase eventually ended in the area of Longview Court and Longview Street.

The driver exited the vehicle and disappeared into a nearby wooded area as other officers from Waterloo Police and deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office began to arrive on the scene, according to police.

The driver was found a short time later in the woods and detained.

Officers determined the Nissan had been stolen, and the license plates had been stolen from another vehicle. Inside the vehicle, authorities found checks and IDs from other people.

