WATERLOO --- A fight over a mixed-up order at a fast-food drive through landed three people in jail over the weekend.
Arrested for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct were Malik Cortez Snow, 18, Jalen Latrell Jones, 18, and Genesis Nicole Pierce, 19, all of Waterloo. Snow was also arrested for second-degree harassment and assault on a peace officer. All three were later released from jail.
According to police, they had placed an order at the drive-through window at the Burger King, 1925 LaPorte Road, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. An argument over the order ensued, and the three were refused service.
They allegedly entered the restaurant, and Jones allegedly jumped over the counter and “got into the face” of one of the employees. When an employee started to remove them from the store, they began punching and slapping her, according to court records.
Snow allegedly made a pistol gesture with his hand and said they would come back with “the smoke,” records state. When he was arrested and placed in a squad car, Snow allegedly spit on the officer.
All this over a Fast Food mistake? This is what it has come to?? We are doomed.
At 18 you are expected to act like an adult,if these 3 overreact like this when an order is wrong maybe the legal system should overreact with a year or two in jail to teach them a lesson,they are the new face of Waterloo,,,,,the armpit of Iowa
