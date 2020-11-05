Three arrested in apartment robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested in an apartment robbery in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Police said they arrested Chavee Harden, 30, Antione Maxwell, 32, and Dennis Brown Jr., 36, for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in a chase that followed the robbery. Brown and Maxwell were also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, men in masks brandishing guns had pushed their way into the apartment No. 4 at 1330 Shamrock Drive around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and robbed the people inside.

Before the robbery was reported into authorities, Waterloo patrol officers noticed the getaway car and attempted a traffic stop at West 11th and Washington streets. A chase ensued, and the occupants eventually left the car and tried to run off.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at 172 W. 10th St. where numerous items were recovered in connection with the robbery.

