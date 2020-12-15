 Skip to main content
Three arrested in apartment building attack
Three arrested in apartment building attack

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and trying to attack a resident inside.

Waterloo police arrested Dawn Marie Donald, 38; Kenyatta Rose Hillman, 19, and Domonique Junior Pirtle, 33, on Friday for second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary.

Court records allege Shyvette Washington was threatened at her apartment at 1416 Washington St. around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The door to her apartment was kicked in, and the three allegedly attempted to assault her, records state.

The three also allegedly attempted to enter a neighboring apartment. The door in that case was damaged, but no access was gained, records state.

