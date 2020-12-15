Three arrested in apartment building attack

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment and trying to attack a resident inside.

Waterloo police arrested Dawn Marie Donald, 38; Kenyatta Rose Hillman, 19, and Domonique Junior Pirtle, 33, on Friday for second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records allege Shyvette Washington was threatened at her apartment at 1416 Washington St. around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The door to her apartment was kicked in, and the three allegedly attempted to assault her, records state.

The three also allegedly attempted to enter a neighboring apartment. The door in that case was damaged, but no access was gained, records state.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.