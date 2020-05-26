Three arrested in Ackley drug raid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ACKLEY -- Three people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into drug sales at an Ackley home.

On May 20, Ackley police arrested Derek Jeffrey Pates, 35, of Ackley, and Heidi Matilda Hemmes, 26, for false imprisonment, assault while participating in a felony and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Derek Pates was also arrested for assault while displaying a firearm.

The charges stem from a May 13 incident where they allegedly searched two people for a suspected wire at gunpoint during a drug sale at the Cerro Gordo Street home where Derek Pates lives with his father.

The father, 56-year-old Jeffrey Earl Pates, was arrested for sponsoring a drug gathering.

Court records indicate authorities conducted controlled drug transactions at the home and searched the residence in May 20 raid that involved tactical teams and officers with the Ackely Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.