CALMAR – Three people have been arrested on drug charges in the search of a Calmar home on Wednesday.
Deputies with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Decorah Police Department and Iowa State Patrol found 11.5 grams of methamphetamine inside a backpack in a bedroom while searching the Maryville Street home. They also discovered drugs hidden inside permanent markers and a digital scale.
During the investigation, deputies noticed frequent traffic to the house over a seven-week period, and some of the visits were as short at 30 seconds, according to court records.
Resident Destiny Lynn Chambers, 37, was carrying a marker with 3 grams of meth hidden inside during the search; and another resident, Dominick James Watson, 21, had a marker with a glass pipe inside, according to court records.
During the search, Lane Mitchell Breitsprecher, 27, of Fort Atkinson, was visiting, and deputies found a lockbox with his name on it. The box contained a glass pipe with meth shards, court records state.
Chambers was arrested for conspiracy to possess meth with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act, promoting a drug gathering and possession of meth. Watson was arrested for promoting a drug gathering, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Breitsprecher was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing, according the sheriff’s office.
