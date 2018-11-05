WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested after police allegedly caught them in a break-in at a home Monday morning.
Police were sent to a burglary call at 1176 Cornwall Ave. around 9:35 a.m., and the suspect ran off when officers arrived.
Several officers began to check the area and were able to locate and arrest two of the suspects after short foot chases. Two remaining suspects were observed getting into a vehicle, and officers followed the vehicle until they exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers searched the neighborhood and one of the suspects was located and arrested. A fourth subject escaped capture.
Arrested were Deshawn L. Jackson, 19, second-degree burglary and interference; Rashawn L. Jackson, 24, third-degree burglary, trespass and interference; and Marcus A. Bell, 19, third-degree burglary and interference.
